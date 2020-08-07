NHL Fixtures

Aug 7 (OPTA) - NHL schedules for this weekend Friday, August 7 schedules (EST/GMT) NY Islanders at Florida (1200/1600) Nashville at Arizona (1430/1830) Pittsburgh at Montreal (1600/2000) Montreal at Pittsburgh (1800/2200) Chicago at Edmonton (1800/2200) Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (1800/2200) Las Vegas at Colorado (1800/2200)

Edmonton at Chicago (1845/2245) Toronto at Columbus (2000/0000) Vancouver at Minnesota (2245/0245) Saturday, August 8 schedules (EST/GMT) Florida at NY Islanders (1800/2200) Columbus at Toronto (1800/2200) Arizona at Nashville (1800/2200) Minnesota at Vancouver (1800/2200) Boston at Washington (1800/2200) Dallas at St. Louis (1800/2200)

