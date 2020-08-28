Aug 28 (OPTA) - NHL schedules for this weekend Friday, August 28 schedules (EST/GMT) Tampa Bay at Boston (1930/2330)-postponed Colorado at Dallas (2200/0200)-postponed Saturday, August 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Philadelphia at NY Islanders (1200/1600) Dallas at Colorado (1800/2200) Las Vegas at Vancouver (2000/0000) Sunday, August 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Vancouver at Las Vegas (1800/2200) Colorado at Dallas (1800/2200) NY Islanders at Philadelphia (1800/2200) Boston at Tampa Bay (2000/0000) Monday, August 31 schedules (EST/GMT) Las Vegas at Vancouver (1800/2200) Tampa Bay at Boston (1800/2200) Tuesday, September 1 schedules (EST/GMT) Dallas at Colorado (1800/2200) Philadelphia at NY Islanders (1800/2200) Boston at Tampa Bay (1800/2200)