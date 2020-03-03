NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule

If the competition committee approves the change, the NHL Board of Governors

must also vote for it before the change goes into effect possibly as soon as

next season.

The rule would be revised to allow a skate in the air or "breaking the plane"

of the blue line instead of requiring, as it presently stands, a player to

have their back skate on the ice when the puck enters the offensive zone.

On NHL.com, Kris King, the league's senior vice president of hockey

operations, stated that a breakout group of GMs on Monday thought during a

challenge, "we're taking down good hockey goals because the guy's toe is

slightly off the ice or he's in a crossing over motion where the majority of

his body is still in the neutral zone but his skate is not touching the ice.

... They just felt the skate in the air really didn't have a lot of bearing on

any of these goals."

According to NHL.com, there have been 18 coach's challenges this season

involving skate-in-the-air plays, and 14 led to goals being disallowed. Last

season, through the same number of games (1,015), there were 26 of those

challenges with 16 goals disallowed.

King contends that it's not the rule being changed but "a change in the

application of the rule."

--Field Level Media