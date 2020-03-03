NHL GMs vote to simplify offside rule
NHL general managers voted Tuesday to make a slight tweak to simplify the offside rule, and will make a recommendation to the competition committee.
If the competition committee approves the change, the NHL Board of Governors
must also vote for it before the change goes into effect possibly as soon as
next season.
The rule would be revised to allow a skate in the air or "breaking the plane"
of the blue line instead of requiring, as it presently stands, a player to
have their back skate on the ice when the puck enters the offensive zone.
On NHL.com, Kris King, the league's senior vice president of hockey
operations, stated that a breakout group of GMs on Monday thought during a
challenge, "we're taking down good hockey goals because the guy's toe is
slightly off the ice or he's in a crossing over motion where the majority of
his body is still in the neutral zone but his skate is not touching the ice.
... They just felt the skate in the air really didn't have a lot of bearing on
any of these goals."
According to NHL.com, there have been 18 coach's challenges this season
involving skate-in-the-air plays, and 14 led to goals being disallowed. Last
season, through the same number of games (1,015), there were 26 of those
challenges with 16 goals disallowed.
King contends that it's not the rule being changed but "a change in the
application of the rule."
--Field Level Media