NHL latest league to put season on hold

"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and

local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without

taking premature or unnecessary measures," commissioner Gary Bettman said in a

league statement. "However, following last night's news that an NBA player has

tested positive for coronavirus -- and given that our leagues share so many

facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the

NHL community would test positive at some point -- it is no longer appropriate

to try to continue to play games at this time."

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Rudy Gobert of the Utah

Jazz tested positive for coronavirus. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, later

tested positive, per a report. On Thursday, MLS also suspended play, and MLB

was expected to follow suit.

Bettman made the announcement after a conference call with the Board of

Governors.

In his statement, the commissioner said league officials hope to conclude the

2019-20 season.

"Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that

we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup."

