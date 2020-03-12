NHL latest league to put season on hold
The NHL put its season on pause on Thursday amid the global coronavirus pandemic, becoming the latest league to suspend operations.
"The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and
local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without
taking premature or unnecessary measures," commissioner Gary Bettman said in a
league statement. "However, following last night's news that an NBA player has
tested positive for coronavirus -- and given that our leagues share so many
facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the
NHL community would test positive at some point -- it is no longer appropriate
to try to continue to play games at this time."
The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after Rudy Gobert of the Utah
Jazz tested positive for coronavirus. His teammate, Donovan Mitchell, later
tested positive, per a report. On Thursday, MLS also suspended play, and MLB
was expected to follow suit.
Bettman made the announcement after a conference call with the Board of
Governors.
In his statement, the commissioner said league officials hope to conclude the
2019-20 season.
"Our goal is to resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent, so that
we will be able to complete the season and award the Stanley Cup."
--Field Level Media