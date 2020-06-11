Ice Hockey

NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

ByReuters
21 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

The National Hockey League and NHL Players Association agreed to open training camps on July 10 for the 24 teams participating in this summer's restart.

Camps will only open if "medical and safety conditions allow," according to
Thursday's announcement. Still to be determined is the length of training camp
and therefore an exact start date for the resumption of play.

The league halted play on March 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and
commissioner Gary Bettman announced last month that the NHL would end its
current hiatus with 24 teams resuming play in two hub cities. The cities are
yet to be determined.

Ice Hockey

Training camp is Phase 3 of the league's Return to Play Plan. Phase 2 began
this week, allowing teams to reopen training facilities to let players return
for voluntary workouts.

If training camps successfully open on July 10, that would point to a possible
resumption of play in early-to-mid-August.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey

Ice Hockey

