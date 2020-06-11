NHL, NHLPA agree to open training camps July 10

The National Hockey League and NHL Players Association agreed to open training camps on July 10 for the 24 teams participating in this summer's restart.

Camps will only open if "medical and safety conditions allow," according to

Thursday's announcement. Still to be determined is the length of training camp

and therefore an exact start date for the resumption of play.

The league halted play on March 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and

commissioner Gary Bettman announced last month that the NHL would end its

current hiatus with 24 teams resuming play in two hub cities. The cities are

yet to be determined.

Ice Hockey League clears way for players to resume training next week 05/06/2020 AT 01:11

Training camp is Phase 3 of the league's Return to Play Plan. Phase 2 began

this week, allowing teams to reopen training facilities to let players return

for voluntary workouts.

If training camps successfully open on July 10, that would point to a possible

resumption of play in early-to-mid-August.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey NHL, players agree on playoff format 05/06/2020 AT 00:33