A total of 2,534 tests were administered from Aug. 30-Sept. 5, with all 52
members of each club's traveling parties, including players, tested daily.
The number of tests administered dropped from 4,644 two weeks ago as teams
were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs and left the bubbles in Edmonton
and Toronto.
Just four teams -- the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning
and New York Islanders -- remain in the Stanley Cup playoffs, all of them now
housed in Edmonton as the season nears its end.
--Field Level Media
