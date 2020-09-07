A total of 2,534 tests were administered from Aug. 30-Sept. 5, with all 52

members of each club's traveling parties, including players, tested daily.

The number of tests administered dropped from 4,644 two weeks ago as teams

were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs and left the bubbles in Edmonton

and Toronto.

Ice Hockey NHL Fixtures 3 HOURS AGO

Just four teams -- the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning

and New York Islanders -- remain in the Stanley Cup playoffs, all of them now

housed in Edmonton as the season nears its end.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey NHL Results 18 HOURS AGO