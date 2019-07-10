NHL notebook: Blackhawks, Sabres swap recent 1st-rounders

The Blackhawks will receive 21-year-old forward Alexander Nylander while

sending 20-year-old defenseman Henri Jokiharju to Buffalo.

Nylander, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2016 draft, appeared in 19 career

games for Buffalo, including 12 last season, when he had two goals and two

assists. Jokiharju, selected 29th in the first round in 2017, posted 12

assists in 38 games for Chicago as a rookie last season.

Nylander, a native of Calgary, had 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) in 49

games for the AHL's Rochester Americans last season. Jokiharju, from Finland,

posted 17 points (two goals, 15 assists) in 30 games for the Rockford IceHogs

of the AHL.

--Former Nashville captain Greg Johnson, who took the first faceoff in

Predators history, died Tuesday in Detroit. He was 48. No cause of death was

immediately reported.

A second-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in 1989, Johnson scored

369 points (145 goals, 224 assists) in 785 career NHL games from 1993-2006. He

served as the Predators' captain from 2002 to 2006 and still holds the

franchise records for short-handed goals (11) and short-handed points (17).

Johnson is survived by his wife and two children. His younger brother, Ryan

Johnson, played 13 seasons in the NHL (1997-2011) with five teams.

--Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar signed a two-year contract extension,

the team announced, keeping him under contract through the 2021-22 season.

The 47-year-old Bednar has guided the Avalanche to the playoffs in

back-to-back seasons.

"Jared has done a tremendous job behind the bench and has earned the

opportunity to continue leading this team," Avalanche general manager Joe

Sakic said in a news release. "He is an outstanding coach who has the full

trust of his players, coaches and staff. He has guided this franchise to two

straight playoff appearances and we are excited with what this group can do

moving forward."

--The Vegas Golden Knights avoided arbitration with Malcolm Subban, signing

the goaltender to a one-year, $850,000 contract.

Subban appeared in 21 games (20 starts) for Vegas last season, with an 8-10-2

record, a 2.93 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage. Subban, 25,

again will be an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent after next season.

Subban, claimed off waivers from the Boston Bruins in October 2017, was 13-4-2

in the 2017-18 season with a 2.68 GAA and a .910 save percentage, helping the

Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final.

