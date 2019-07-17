NHL notebook: Blackhawks trade Anisimov for Sens' Smith

Smith, 31, tallied nine goals and 19 assists in 70 games last season, posting

the third-highest point total of his 11-year NHL career. He is signed for two

more seasons at an annual average value of $3.25 million. Smith had spent his

entire career with Ottawa since the Senators took him in the third round in

the 2008 draft, tallying 94 goals and 99 assists in 612 games.

Anisimov, 31, had 15 goals and 22 assists in 78 games for the Blackhawks last

season, his fourth in Chicago. He is also under contract for two more seasons,

at an annual average of $4.55 million.

Anisimov has 163 goals and 184 assists in 703 career games with the New York

Rangers (2008-12), Columbus Blue Jackets (2012-15) and Blackhawks. He topped

20 goals in three consecutive seasons before falling short last year.

--The Washington Capitals re-signed restricted free agent forward Jakub Vrana

to a two-year, $6.7 million contract.

Vrana, 23, is coming off his best season, with career highs in goals (24) and

assists (23). The left winger was third on the Capitals in goals.

Vrana has 40 goals and 40 assists in 176 games with the Washington over the

past three seasons. The Capitals selected the Czech with the 13th overall pick

in the 2014 draft.

--Veteran defenseman Michael Del Zotto, after a brief break to play for the

Stanley Cup-winning St. Louis Blues, returned to the Anaheim Ducks by signing

a one-year contract. Financial terms were not released.

Del Zotto, 29, spent a portion of the 2018-19 season with Anaheim, collecting

three assists in 12 games before being sent to the Blues for a 2019

sixth-round pick in a trade-deadline deal on Feb. 25.

He played in seven regular-season games for St. Louis, collecting three

assists in seven games, but did not participate in the playoffs.

--The Minnesota Wild re-signed three players to contracts: Forward Ryan Donato

inked a two-year, $3.8 million deal, while forward Nico Sturm and defenseman

Carson Soucy agreed to one-year, two-way contracts. Sturm's contract will pay

him $874,125 ($70,000 AHL) for the 2019-20 season, and Soucy will earn

$750,000 ($125,000 AHL).

Donato, 23, amassed 16 points (four goals, 12 assists) for the Wild in 22

games after the team acquired him from the Boston Bruins on Feb. 20. He also

tallied nine points (six goals, three assists) in 34 games for the Bruins last

season.

Sturm, 24, made his NHL debut on April 4 against Boston after concluding his

college career at Clarkson. In two games with Minnesota, he registered seven

shots on goal. Soucy, 24, played in 66 games with the Iowa Wild of the

American Hockey League, scoring 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) last

season.

--Forward Teddy Blueger re-signed with the Pittsburgh Penguins, agreeing to a

two-year deal worth $1.5 million. The contract runs through the 2021-21

season.

In 28 games with Pittsburgh last season, Blueger, 24, scored 10 points (six

goals, four assists) and had one game-winning goal.

Blueger, a native of Latvia, made his NHL debut on Jan. 30. The Penguins

selected Blueger in the second round of the 2012 NHL Draft, and he joined the

franchise after playing four years at Minnesota State.

