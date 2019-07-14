NHL notebook: Blues, Binnington agree to 2-year deal

Louis Blues agreed to a two-year, $8.8 million

deal with goaltender Jordan Binnington on Saturday.

Binnington was one of the players who was instrumental in the team's rise from

worst team in the NHL to eventual champions, all in the span of a few months.

He had a 2.46 goals-against average in the playoffs and became the first

rookie in NHL history to record 16 wins in a single postseason.

"I'm happy to get this deal done with the St. Louis Blues," Binnington told

the team website. "To the city of St. Louis, thank you for welcoming me in and

trusting me to do me. I'm excited and motivated to keep doing my job and keep

bringing success to the St. Louis Blues organization."

By agreeing to terms Saturday, Binnington and the club avoid an arbitration

hearing. "We are pleased to have Jordan signed for two more years," general

manager Doug Armstrong said in a statement. "His play was outstanding and we

look forward to seeing him continue to be a major contributor for our team."

--The Blues will keep restricted free-agent forward Robby Fabbri in the fold

with a one-year, $900,000 deal.

Fabbri, drafted 21st overall by St. Louis in 2014, had a strong rookie

campaign in 2015-16, but has struggled with knee injuries since -- including

one that forced him to miss the entire 2017-18 season.

Fabbri returned to the Blues in November but played in just 32 regular-season

games and tallied six points. The 23-year-old also played in 10 playoff games

for the Stanley Cup champions, scoring one goal.

--The Philadelphia Flyers and forward Scott Laughton avoided arbitration by

reaching a two-year deal worth $4.6 million.

Laughton, who had filed for arbitration originally, will now be an

unrestricted free agent after the 2020-21 season.

The Flyers drafted Laughton, 25, 20th overall in 2012. After playing in 109

games through his first four seasons, Laughton has played in all but one

regular-season game the last two years. He finished with 12 goals, 20 assists

and 32 points -- all career highs -- last season.

--Field Level Media