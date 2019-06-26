NHL notebook: Blues remove Berube's interim tag with deal

Louis Blues to the Stanley Cup as an interim

head coach, signed a three-year contract Tuesday to stay with the team.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Berube took over after Mike Yeo was fired on Nov. 19. In early January, the

Blues had the worst record in the NHL before ripping off a 30-10-5 run the

rest of the way in the regular season. St. Louis capped its playoff run with a

victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, giving the

Blues the first championship of their 52-year history.

"This is a proud day for me and my family," Berube said, according to NHL.com.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for this team and this organization and

the city of St. Louis has embraced me as one of their own. This past season

was the experience of a lifetime and I'm anxious to get started on our title

defense."

--The Arizona Coyotes acquired center Carl Soderberg from the Colorado

Avalanche, receiving defenseman Kevin Connauton and a 2020 third-round draft

choice in return.

"Carl is a versatile, 200-foot player who has a history of being productive

and playing tough minutes," said John Chayka, Arizona's general manager and

president of hockey operations. "He will be a stabilizer in our lineup and

gives our coaching staff lots of flexibility."

Soderberg, 33, played 82 games with Colorado in 2018-19, scoring 49 points (23

goals, 26 assists). His 23 goals were a career high.

--Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik retired from the NHL after 15

seasons.

"I've been extremely lucky to have the best job in the world for many years,

but my body is telling me it is time to move on to something new," Orpik said

in a statement issued by the Capitals. "I'm excited for more family time and

to experience a lot of the things that being a professional athlete forces you

to miss out on. Thank you to the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins

for giving me the opportunity to play against the best athletes in the world.

I'll be forever grateful for the memories and relationships that hockey has

given me."

Orpik, 38, played 1,035 career games. Drafted 18th overall in the 2000 NHL

Draft by the Penguins, he finished his college career the next season with a

national championship at Boston College.

--Former Canadian women's star Hayley Wickenheiser headlines the six-player

class chosen to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Former NHL players Guy Carbonnneau, Sergei Zubov and Vaclav Nedomansky also

were selected. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford and Boston

College coach Jerry York were chosen under the builders category.

The six will be inducted in Toronto on Nov. 18.

