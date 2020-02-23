NHL notebook: Caps’ Ovechkin scores 700th goal in loss

Ovechkin, 34, scored his milestone goal after unleashing a one-timer from the

right circle that sailed past goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood.

The three-time Hart Trophy recipient's 42nd goal of the season tied the

contest at 2 and allowed him to join Wayne Gretzky, Gordie Howe, Jaromir Jagr,

Brett Hull, Marcel Dionne, Phil Esposito and Mike Gartner in the exclusive

club.

Ovechkin was mobbed by his teammates, who rushed off the bench to celebrate on

the ice. The crowd at Prudential Center gave him an ovation even though the

Devils lost their lead on the play.

--The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to use an emergency goaltender after

injuries sidelined starter James Reimer and backup Petr Mrazek during the

first two periods of their game against the host Toronto Maple Leafs.

Dave Ayres, 42, took over as the Hurricanes' emergency goaltender. He

reportedly is the Zamboni operator for the AHL's Toronto Marlies. The Maple

Leafs quickly took advantage with two goals in a span of 1:34 against the

unlikely netminder, trimming the Hurricanes' lead to 4-3.

Per league rules, Ayres was available to play for either team as a third

option in net. He changed into a Hurricanes sweater, but other gear, such as

his goalie mask and pads, included Maple Leafs and Marlies logos.

--The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Miikka Salomaki from the Nashville

Predators in exchange for defenseman Ben Harpur.

Salomaki, 26, tallied one goal in five games with the Predators this season.

He spent parts of six seasons with Nashville, notching a total of 27 points

(12 goals, 15 assists) in 167 games.

Harpur, 25, has not appeared in an NHL game this season. He spent parts of

four seasons with the Ottawa Senators from 2015-19, posting seven points (one

goal, six assists) in 103 games.

