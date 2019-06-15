NHL notebook: Islanders lock up Eberle with 5-year deal

Financial terms were not disclosed, but The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported

that it is worth $27.5 million.

Eberle, 29, has 44 goals and 52 assists in 159 games over the past two seasons

with the Islanders. He also had four goals and five assists in eight playoff

games this season.

Eberle, who spent his first seven seasons with Edmonton, has appeared in 666

NHL games and has tallied 209 goals and 269 assists in his career. The Oilers

drafted him with the 22nd overall pick in 2008.

--The Washington Capitals traded Matt Niskanen to the Philadelphia Flyers in

exchange for Radko Gudas in a swap of defensemen.

Niskanen, 32, had spent the past five seasons with Washington, including the

Capitals' title run in 2018. He finished last season with eight goals and 17

assists and a -3 plus/minus rating in 80 games.

Gudas, 29, joins the Capitals after four seasons in Philly. He scored four

goals and had 16 assists last season, his seventh in the league.

--The Arizona Coyotes re-signed defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin to a one-year

contract.

The 25-year-old Moscow native completed his rookie NHL season by playing in 41

games, recording four assists without a goal and a -9 plus/minus rating for

the Coyotes.

Known for his physical presence, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound Lyubushkin recorded

150 hits last season, ranking fourth on the Coyotes and third among NHL

rookies. Lyubushkin had joined the Coyotes on a one-year deal as an undrafted

free agent in 2018 after 257 games in the KHL.

