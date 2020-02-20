NHL notebook: Kings trade Martinez to Vegas

In exchange, the Kings will receive second-round draft picks in 2020 and 2021.

Martinez, 32, can provide a defensive boost for the Golden Knights, who rank

17th in the league in goals surrendered. He also has one goal and seven

assists in 41 games this season.

The trade continues the rebuilding process for the Kings, who are moving their

assets in exchange for draft picks. Over the next two drafts, they own seven

first- and second-round selections, plus a conditional second-round pick.

--The Toronto Maple Leafs added forward Denis Malgin in a trade with the

Florida Panthers.

Malgin, 23, was a fourth-round pick by the Panthers in 2015 and has four goals

and eight assists in 36 games this season. He has 28 goals and 32 assists in

184 career games.

The Panthers received forward Mason Marchment in exchange. The 24-year-old

made his NHL debut in January and has one assist in four games. He is expected

to be assigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League.

--Maple Leafs left winger Andreas Johnsson will miss approximately six months

after undergoing knee surgery.

Johnsson injured the knee when he collided with teammate Kasperi Kapanen in

the first period of a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars last Thursday.

Johnsson, 25, had eight goals and 13 assists in 43 games this season before

being sidelined. He earlier missed 15 games due to a leg injury.

--Field Level Media