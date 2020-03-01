NHL notebook: Lightning’s Stamkos needs surgery, out 6-8 weeks

Just before puck drop in a matinee game against the visiting Calgary Flames,

the organization issued a statement that said Stamkos will go to St. Louis for

surgery to repair a lingering core muscle injury. His rehab timeline would

have him returning to the Lightning's lineup in mid-April at the earliest --

after the start of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Stamkos, 30, did not skate one shift in the final period of the club's 4-3

home loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, then missed the

Lightning's 5-2 defeat Thursday against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks.

A 12-year veteran and 60-goal scorer in the 2011-12 campaign, Stamkos produced

66 points -- 29 of them on goals -- through 57 games this season, ranking him

second on the team in both categories. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the

2008 NHL Draft, selected by the Lightning.

--Chicago Blackhawks forwards Andrew Shaw and Zack Smith will miss the rest of

the season with injuries, the team announced.

Shaw has been in the league's concussion protocol since Dec. 3 after being

injured on Nov. 30 in a 7-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche. In 26 games on the

season, Shaw has three goals and seven assists.

Smith, 31, hasn't played since Feb. 12 when he sustained a hand injury in a

3-0 loss to the Vancouver Canucks. It's a back injury, however, that will

sideline him long-term; the team said he is scheduled to have surgery on

Friday.

--The Columbus Blue Jackets activated defenseman Ryan Murray from injured

reserve.

Murray, 26, missed the past 34 games after suffering a lower-body injury on

Dec. 14 at Ottawa. He has recorded two goals and five assists in 24 games this

season.

He has 108 points (15 goals, 93 assists) and 104 penalty minutes in 344 games

since making his NHL debut with Columbus in 2013-14.

--Field Level Media