NHL notebook: Rain doesn't stop Blues parade

Louis Blues or their fans

Saturday as a crowd estimated in the hundreds of thousands turned out to see

the 2019 Stanley Cup champions parade through downtown.

It was the first Stanley Cup title in franchise history for the Blues, who

began play in 1967. St. Louis defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 on

Wednesday night. The city of St. Louis hadn't celebrated a major title since

the Cardinals won the 2011 World Series.

Fans began showing up hours before the parade, which traveled down Market

Street to the Gateway Arch for a rally.

Ryan O'Reilly, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the playoff MVP, carried the

Cup along Market Street, and let fans gets their hands on the trophy. "It

still hasn't sunk in yet," he said. "I can't believe we won a Stanley Cup."

--The Los Angeles Kings bought out the final two years of defenseman Dion

Phaneuf's contract, making him a free agent.

Phaneuf, 34, is a three-time All-Star who surpassed the 1,000-game milestone

last season. He has 494 career points (137 goals, 357 assists) in 1,048

contests to go along with 55 career playoff games.

Phaneuf tallied a career-low six points (one goal, five assists) in 67 games

last season. The Kings acquired Phaneuf from the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 13,

2018.

--The Philadelphia Flyers placed defenseman Andrew MacDonald on unconditional

waivers, ending his six-season tenure with the team.

MacDonald, 32, appeared in 47 games with the Flyers last season. He had nine

assists, 18 penalty minutes and a minus-5 rating while averaging 16:24 of ice

time.

MacDonald was set to earn $5 million next season in the final year of a

six-year, $30 million deal that he inked in 2014.

--The Chicago Blackhawks acquired defenseman Olli Maatta from the Pittsburgh

Penguins in exchange for forward Dominik Kahun and a 2019 fifth-round draft

pick.

Maatta, 24, had one goal and 13 assists in 60 games last season, his sixth

with the Penguins. He has three years remaining on a six-year, $24.5 million

contract he signed in February 2016.

Kahun scored 13 goals and 24 assists as a rookie with the Blackhawks last

season. The 23-year-old is entering the final year of his entry-level contract

and will be a restricted free agent at the end of next season.

