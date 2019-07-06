NHL notebook: Sullivan gets four-year extension with Penguins

Sullivan's extension will begin after the 2019-20 campaign. He has won two

Stanley Cup titles since becoming Penguins coach in December 2015.

"Mike has done a great job delivering four 100-plus-point seasons with our

team," Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. "To win

back-to-back Cups in this era speaks volumes of him as a coach. His instincts

in managing the inter-workings of our team both on and off the ice has been

impressive."

The 51-year-old Sullivan is 174-92-34 as coach of the Penguins with the club

reaching the playoffs in all four seasons. Pittsburgh won the Stanley Cup in

2016 and 2017, making Sullivan the first American-born coach to win multiple

Stanley Cups.

--Defenseman Scott Harrington has re-signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets on

a three-year deal that runs through the 2021-22 season.

Harrington, who was a restricted free agent, played in 73 games with the Blue

Jackets last season and had two goals and a career-best 15 assists.

"Scott Harrington is a very smart, reliable defenseman who made great strides

to become a regular contributor on our blueline last season," said Jarmo

Kekalainen, the team's general manager. "He works very hard and has continued

to improve steadily over the past three seasons. Scott has shown himself to be

an excellent leader who has earned the respect of his coaches and teammates

and we look forward to his continued contributions to our club."

--The Arizona Coyotes signed forwards Michael Bunting and Hudson Fasching to

two-year, two-way contracts, the team announced. Terms of the deals were not

announced.

Bunting, a fourth-round draft pick by the Coyotes in 2014, made his NHL debut

with the Coyotes last season, scoring one goal in five games. He also played

52 games with the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL, tallying 19 goals and 22

assists.

Fasching, taken in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Kings in 2013, appeared

in 22 games over three seasons with the Sabres, notching a goal and two

assists. He finished with 16 goals and 17 assists in 64 games with the

Roadrunners last season.

--The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Cedric Paquette to a two-year,

$3.3 million contract.

Paquette scored a career-high 13 goals while posting 17 points last season.

The 25-year-old has 67 points (40 goals, 27 assists) in 316 games with the

Lightning over the past five-plus seasons.

Tampa Bay also re-signed forward Carter Verhaeghe to a one-year, two-way

contract. The 23-year-old had 82 points (34 goals, 48 assists) in 76 games for

Syracuse of the American Hockey League last season.

--The Edmonton Oilers signed their top 2019 draft pick -- defenseman Philip

Broberg -- to a three-year, entry-level deal on Thursday. Financial terms were

not announced.

Broberg, 18, was the No. 8 overall pick in the draft and the third defenseman

taken.

With AIK of the Swedish Allsvenskan League, Broberg had two goals and seven

assists in 41 games during the 2018-19 season. He added eight points (two

goals, six assists) for AIK J-20 in the Swedish SuperElit League.

