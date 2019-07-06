NHL notebook: Sullivan gets four-year extension with Penguins
Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan agreed to a contract extension through the 2023-24 season on Friday.
Sullivan's extension will begin after the 2019-20 campaign. He has won two
Stanley Cup titles since becoming Penguins coach in December 2015.
"Mike has done a great job delivering four 100-plus-point seasons with our
team," Pittsburgh general manager Jim Rutherford said in a statement. "To win
back-to-back Cups in this era speaks volumes of him as a coach. His instincts
in managing the inter-workings of our team both on and off the ice has been
impressive."
The 51-year-old Sullivan is 174-92-34 as coach of the Penguins with the club
reaching the playoffs in all four seasons. Pittsburgh won the Stanley Cup in
2016 and 2017, making Sullivan the first American-born coach to win multiple
Stanley Cups.
--Defenseman Scott Harrington has re-signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets on
a three-year deal that runs through the 2021-22 season.
Harrington, who was a restricted free agent, played in 73 games with the Blue
Jackets last season and had two goals and a career-best 15 assists.
"Scott Harrington is a very smart, reliable defenseman who made great strides
to become a regular contributor on our blueline last season," said Jarmo
Kekalainen, the team's general manager. "He works very hard and has continued
to improve steadily over the past three seasons. Scott has shown himself to be
an excellent leader who has earned the respect of his coaches and teammates
and we look forward to his continued contributions to our club."
--The Arizona Coyotes signed forwards Michael Bunting and Hudson Fasching to
two-year, two-way contracts, the team announced. Terms of the deals were not
announced.
Bunting, a fourth-round draft pick by the Coyotes in 2014, made his NHL debut
with the Coyotes last season, scoring one goal in five games. He also played
52 games with the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL, tallying 19 goals and 22
assists.
Fasching, taken in the fourth round by the Los Angeles Kings in 2013, appeared
in 22 games over three seasons with the Sabres, notching a goal and two
assists. He finished with 16 goals and 17 assists in 64 games with the
Roadrunners last season.
--The Tampa Bay Lightning re-signed forward Cedric Paquette to a two-year,
$3.3 million contract.
Paquette scored a career-high 13 goals while posting 17 points last season.
The 25-year-old has 67 points (40 goals, 27 assists) in 316 games with the
Lightning over the past five-plus seasons.
Tampa Bay also re-signed forward Carter Verhaeghe to a one-year, two-way
contract. The 23-year-old had 82 points (34 goals, 48 assists) in 76 games for
Syracuse of the American Hockey League last season.
--The Edmonton Oilers signed their top 2019 draft pick -- defenseman Philip
Broberg -- to a three-year, entry-level deal on Thursday. Financial terms were
not announced.
Broberg, 18, was the No. 8 overall pick in the draft and the third defenseman
taken.
With AIK of the Swedish Allsvenskan League, Broberg had two goals and seven
assists in 41 games during the 2018-19 season. He added eight points (two
goals, six assists) for AIK J-20 in the Swedish SuperElit League.
