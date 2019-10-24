NHL notebook: Wild's Dubnyk (upper body) is day-to-day

Dubnyk is listed as day-to-day after being injured in a collision during the

opening minutes of the second period Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton's Brandon Manning slid into Dubnyk's leg, and Minnesota's Ryan Donato

fell to the ice and was also sliding into the goal area. Dubnyk couldn't avoid

Manning, and the contact flipped him to where he landed heavily on his upper

back and head. He was replaced by Alex Stalock, who made 16 saves to complete

a combined 3-0 shutout. Dubnyk, 33, had nine saves before leaving.

Dubnyk, a three-time All-Star, is just 2-5-0 with a 3.92 goals-against average

and .880 save percentage in seven games this season.

--Colorado Avalanche right winger Mikko Rantanen is considered week-to-week

with a lower-body injury, coach Jared Bednar announced.

Rantanen was injured after he toe-picked the ice with his left skate early in

the second period of Colorado's 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday. He

did not return.

Rantanen, who signed a six-year, $55.5 million contract this summer, is tied

with linemate Nathan MacKinnon for the team lead in goals (five) and points

(12) this season.

--Ottawa Senators center Colin White is expected to miss three to five weeks

with a hip flexor/groin injury, and forward Artem Anisimov is expected to be

out one to two weeks with a lower-body injury.

Both players were placed on injured reserve. General manager Pierre Dorion

said White has been playing through the injury, which is believed to have

occurred Oct. 19 against Arizona.

In a corresponding move, the Senators recalled forwards Logan Brown and J.C.

Beaudin from Belleville of the AHL.

