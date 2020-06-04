Ice Hockey

NHL, players agree on playoff format

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

The NHL and its players agreed to a 24-team playoff format for the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The two sides shook on the deal, which includes a best-of-five format for the
qualifying round before shifting to the traditional best-of-seven series
format.

The league halted play on March 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic, and
commissioner Gary Bettman announced last week that the NHL will end its
current hiatus with 24 teams resuming play in two hub cities.

Ice Hockey

Devils' Subban donates $50K to Floyd's daughter, NHL matching

AN HOUR AGO

Following the qualifying round, all four playoff rounds will be best-of-seven
series. The league and the NHLPA also agreed the playoffs will not follow the
traditional bracketed format, but instead they will be seeded again after
every round.

"While nothing is without risk, ensuring health and safety has been central to
all of our planning so far and will remain so," Bettman said last week. "Let
me assure you that the reason we are doing this is because our fans have told
us in overwhelming numbers that they want to complete the season if at all
possible. And our players and our teams are clear that they want to play and
bring the season to its rightful conclusion."

The league is targeting a return of late July or early August, but much still
must be figured out. That includes the two hub cities, whether family members
will be able to join the players in the hub, and measures to combat the
coronavirus.

Bettman has said the NHL will test players daily for COVID-19.

Players will not be required to return to their home cities until training
camp begins, which is expected to happen before the middle of next month. The
NHL and NHLPA still have not determined how long the training camp will last.

The top four teams in each conference are guaranteed playoff spots, and they
will play a single round-robin competition to determine seeding. Meanwhile,
teams ranked fifth through 12th in each conference will face off in the
qualifying round for the final four spots in each conference's playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference, that would mean the Boston Bruins (ranked first),
Tampa Bay Lightning (second), Washington Capitals (third) and Philadelphia
Flyers (fourth) will receive playoff spots, with round-robin play to determine
seeding. The next eight East teams will play in best-of-five series, with the
matchups as follows:

No. 5 Pittsburgh Penguins vs. No. 12 Montreal Canadiens

No. 6 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 11 New York Rangers

No. 7 New York Islanders vs. No. 10 Florida Panthers

No. 8 Toronto Blue Jackets vs. No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets

In the West, the St. Louis Blues (first), Colorado Avalanche (second), Vegas
Golden Knights (third) and Dallas Stars (fourth) have locked in playoff spots,
with round-robin play to determine seeding. The next eight West teams will
play best-of-five series, with these matchups:

No. 5 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 12 Chicago Blackhawks

No. 6 Nashville Predators vs. No. 11 Arizona Coyotes

No. 7 Vancouver Canucks vs. No. 10 Minnesota Wild

No. 8 Calgary Flames vs. No. 9 Winnipeg Jets

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey

Report: NHL, players agree on playoff format

2 HOURS AGO
Ice Hockey

Players call for change after death of unarmed black man

31/05/2020 AT 18:39
Related Topics
Ice Hockey
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Ice Hockey

Devils' Subban donates $50K to Floyd's daughter, NHL matching

AN HOUR AGO
Ice Hockey

Report: NHL, players agree on playoff format

2 HOURS AGO
Ice Hockey

Players call for change after death of unarmed black man

31/05/2020 AT 18:39
Ice Hockey

Sabres' Montour sweeps Devils' Blackwood in NHL Gaming Challenge

28/05/2020 AT 23:32

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Putin scores 8 goals in ice hockey match

00:03:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Fight erupts during ice hockey final between Russia and Slovakia

00:01:39
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

Highlights: Canada clinch bronze medal against Kazakhstan

00:02:52
Play Icon
Play Icon
Ice Hockey

President Obama welcomes Stanley Cup champions to the White House

00:00:20
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Rackets Down, Hands Up - Tennis stars join Frances Tiafoe in protest video

02/06/2020 AT 07:44
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Sancho hat-trick keeps Dortmund in title hunt

01/06/2020 AT 08:02
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to sacrifice superstar to land Mbappe - Euro Papers

31/05/2020 AT 12:12
Play Icon
Cycling

Woods sole bright spot as uncertainty swirls around Cannondale-Drapac’s future

28/08/2017 AT 00:44
Tour de France

Blazin’ Saddles: Who will win the Tour de France?

17/07/2017 AT 13:30
Rome Masters

Zverev beats Isner to reach Rome final

20/05/2017 AT 15:39
Play Icon
Roland-Garros

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis cries after brutal loss to Graf in 1999

31/05/2020 AT 09:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

#YouSayWePlay - Hingis serves underarm TWICE against Graf

31/05/2020 AT 09:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Giro d'Italia

Roadside footage sees Chris Froome shout into radio as Finestre attack approaches

28/05/2020 AT 15:14
Play Icon
Cycling

Blazin' Saddles: 12 scenarios for 2017 Milan-San Remo

16/03/2017 AT 18:15
Paris Masters

Andy Murray is among the five greatest tennis players of all time

03/11/2016 AT 18:35
League Cup

Will a League Cup win make Klopp the new Mourinho - or the new Laudrup?

05/01/2016 AT 08:42
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleReport: NHL, players agree on playoff format
Next articleDevils' Subban donates $50K to Floyd's daughter, NHL matching