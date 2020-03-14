NHL: Players will receive final checks of season

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN on Friday that the players would

get their final three checks despite a collective bargaining agreement that

gave owners the ability to negotiate salaries in the event the NHL "suspends,

ceases or reduces operations" over a "cause beyond the control of the League

or of the Club."

"This paragraph would authorize clubs to withhold payment of salary in the

current circumstance, but we have advised clubs not to rely on paragraph

and to pay players and provide benefits in accordance with CBA and (standard

player contract)," Daly told ESPN.

The NHL suspended the season Thursday, joining every major sports league to

follow suit after the NBA did so in the aftermath of a positive test of a

player. The NHL regular season was due to end April 4.

--Field Level Media