NHL playoffs schedule: Lightning, Blue Jackets first up

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets will play in the first game of the Stanley Cup playoffs, scheduled for Tuesday at 3 p.m.

ET.

The NHL released the schedule Monday for the first round of the playoffs,

which features four games Tuesday and four games Wednesday -- two from each

conference each day. All series are best-of-seven.

All Eastern Conference games will be played at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto,

with Rogers Place in Edmonton hosting Western Conference games.

The full schedule, with television networks, is listed below. All times are

Eastern, and the home team is listed second.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Philadelphia Flyers (1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (8)

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 8 p.m.: Canadiens @ Flyers | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 14, 3 p.m.: Canadiens @ Flyers | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Sunday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m.: Flyers @ Canadiens | NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 3 p.m.: Flyers @ Canadiens | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

*Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Canadiens @ Flyers | TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21, TBD: Flyers @ Canadiens | TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Canadiens @ Flyers | TBD

Tampa Bay Lightning (2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (7)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 3 p.m.: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Aug. 13, 3 p.m.: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Saturday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.: Lightning @ Blue Jackets | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 17, 3 p.m.: Lightning @ Blue Jackets | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

*Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21, TBD: Lightning @ Blue Jackets | TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22, TBD: Blue Jackets @ Lightning | TBD

Washington Capitals (3) vs. New York Islanders (6)

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. Islanders @ Capitals | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m.: Islanders @ Capitals | NBCSN, FX-CA, TVAS

Sunday, Aug. 16, 12 p.m.: Capitals @ Islanders | USA, SN360, TVAS

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m.: Capitals @ Islanders | NBCSN

*Thursday, Aug. 20, TBD: Islanders @ Capitals | TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22, TBD: Capitals @ Islanders | TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Islanders @ Capitals | TBD

Boston Bruins (4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (5)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Bruins | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m.: Hurricanes @ Bruins | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Saturday, Aug. 15, 12 p.m.: Bruins @ Hurricanes | NBC, SN, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.: Bruins @ Hurricanes | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

*Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Hurricanes @ Bruins | TBD

*Thursday, Aug. 20, TBD: Bruins @ Hurricanes | TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Hurricanes @ Bruins | TBD

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Vegas Golden Knights (1) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (8)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 10:30 p.m.: Blackhawks @ Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Aug. 13, 5:30 p.m.: Blackhawks @ Golden Knights | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Saturday, Aug. 15, 8 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Blackhawks | NBC, CBC, SN, TVAS

Sunday, Aug. 16, 6:30 p.m.: Golden Knights @ Blackhawks | NBCSN, SN1, SN360

*Tuesday, Aug. 18, TBD: Blackhawks @ Golden Knights | TBD

*Thursday, Aug. 20, TBD: Golden Knights @ Blackhawks | TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22, TBD: Blackhawks @ Golden Knights | TBD

Colorado Avalanche (2) vs. Arizona Coyotes (7)

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 5:30 p.m.: Coyotes @ Avalanche | NBCSN, SN360, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 14, 2 p.m.: Coyotes @ Avalanche | NHLN, SN360, TVAS

Saturday, Aug. 15, 3 p.m.: Avalanche @ Coyotes | CNBC, SN360, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m.: Avalanche @ Coyotes | NBCSN, FX-CA, TVAS

*Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Coyotes @ Avalanche | TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21, TBD: Avalanche @ Coyotes | TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Coyotes @ Avalanche | TBD

Dallas Stars (3) vs. Calgary Flames (6)

Tuesday, Aug. 11, 5:30 p.m.: Flames @ Stars | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Thursday, Aug. 13, 10:30 p.m.: Flames @ Stars | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 14, 10:30 p.m.: Stars @ Flames | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Sunday, Aug. 16, 2 p.m.: Stars @ Flames | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

*Tuesday, Aug. 18, TBD: Flames @ Stars | TBD

*Thursday, Aug. 20, TBD: Stars @ Flames | TBD

*Saturday, Aug. 22, TBD: Stars @ Flames | TBD

St. Louis Blues (4) vs. Vancouver Canucks (5)

Wednesday, Aug. 12, 10:30 p.m.: Canucks @ Blues | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

Friday, Aug. 14, 6:30 p.m.: Canucks @ Blues | NHLN, SN, TVAS

Sunday, Aug. 16, 10:30 p.m.: Blues @ Canucks | CNBC, SN, TVAS

Monday, Aug. 17, 10:30 p.m.: Blues @ Canucks | NBCSN, CBC, SN, TVAS

*Wednesday, Aug. 19, TBD: Canucks @ Blues | TBD

*Friday, Aug. 21, TBD: Blues @ Canucks | TBD

*Sunday, Aug. 23, TBD: Canucks @ Blues | TBD

* If necessary

TBD -- To Be Determined

--Field Level Media

