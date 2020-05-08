NHL postpones 2020 international games

NHL international games in 2020 are being postponed.

The league and players' union announced on Friday that the decision was made

due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The NHLPA and the NHL remain committed to maintaining and growing our

international presence," a joint statement read. "We hope that our fans

overseas understand the need to postpone the 2020 games, but we look forward

to being back with them in 2021."

Games impacted include the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators in the

2020-21 season opener in Prague, Czech Republic. The teams were scheduled to

hold training camp overseas -- in Germany and Switzerland, respectively --

with exhibition games against local clubs.

The Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets are also impacted, as they

were scheduled for two games in Helsinki, Finland.

"We are disappointed by the postponement of our trip to Finland, but look

forward to having the opportunity to play in front of Finland's passionate

hockey fans in the future," Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen, who was born in

Finland, said in a statement.

A resumption of the 2019-20 season is being considered by the NHL but

uncertainty will also impact the 2020-21 season. Commissioner Gary Bettman

said at the end of April that starting the 2020-21 season as late as December

is one option being weighed.

The NHL has been on hiatus with other pro sports leagues since March 12.

--Field Level Media

