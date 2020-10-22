The All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend activities were scheduled for Jan.

29-30 in Sunrise, Fla., the home of the Florida Panthers. The Winter Classic

was slated for Jan. 1 with the Minnesota Wild facing the St. Louis Blues at

Target Field in Minneapolis.

The NHL said the postponements were "due to the ongoing uncertainty resulting

from the coronavirus."

Ice Hockey League postpones two signature events due to COVID-19 32 MINUTES AGO

The league said it intends to return those events to the two cities in the

near future.

"Fan participation, both in arenas and stadiums as well as in the ancillary

venues and events that we stage around the Winter Classic and All-Star

Weekend, is integral to the success of our signature events," NHL chief

content officer Steve Mayer said in a statement. "Because of the uncertainty

as to when we will be able to welcome our fans back to our games, we felt that

the prudent decision at this time was to postpone these celebrations until

2022 when our fans should be able to enjoy and celebrate these tentpole events

in-person, as they were always intended.

"We are also considering several new and creative events that will allow our

fans to engage with our games and teams during this upcoming season."

The NHL reiterated Thursday that it is aiming to start the season around Jan.

1. The league's general managers are slated to meet on Friday to discuss

topics pertaining to the start date as well as other things.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey Marleau rejoining Sharks for 23rd NHL season 13/10/2020 AT 18:54