NHL remains coronavirus-free inside bubbles

The NHL reported zero positive COVID-19 test results Monday, the third consecutive coronavirus-free week inside the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles.
A total of 5,640 tests were administered from Aug. 9-15.
Testing was conducted on a daily basis for all 52 members associated with each
club's traveling party.
The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs began last week.
