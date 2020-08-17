Ice Hockey

NHL remains coronavirus-free inside bubbles

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The NHL reported zero positive COVID-19 test results Monday, the third consecutive coronavirus-free week inside the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles.

A total of 5,640 tests were administered from Aug. 9-15.

Testing was conducted on a daily basis for all 52 members associated with each
club's traveling party.

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs began last week.

--Field Level Media

What's On