NHL remains coronavirus-free inside bubbles

an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

The NHL reported zero positive COVID-19 test results Monday, the third consecutive coronavirus-free week inside the Edmonton and Toronto bubbles.

A total of 5,640 tests were administered from Aug. 9-15.

Testing was conducted on a daily basis for all 52 members associated with each

club's traveling party.

Ice Hockey NHL Fixtures 2 HOURS AGO

The first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs began last week.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey NHL roundup: Isles' OT win puts Caps on brink 13 HOURS AGO