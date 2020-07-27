Ice Hockey

NHL reports no new COVID-19 positives

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
31 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

The NHL had no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 4,256 exams administered last week, the league announced Monday.

More than 800 players were tested from July 18-25.

The NHL finished Phase 3 -- training camp -- of its Return to Play plan on
Saturday, and teams arrived in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto on
Sunday. During Phase 3, which lasted two weeks, the NHL saw two positive tests
out of 6,874. The positive tests came from the batch processed from July
13-17.

Ice Hockey

NHL Fixtures

24/07/2020 AT 14:05

In the hub cities, the 52-person limit for each team -- including players and
staff -- allows for each of the 24 teams to be tested daily.

NHL action is scheduled to resume Sunday with qualifying rounds.

The good news for the NHL came on the same day Major League Baseball was
forced to grapple with at least 13 members of the Miami Marlins testing
positive for the virus. MLB canceled scheduled games between the Marlins and
Baltimore Orioles as well as the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey

Release the Kraken! Seattle unveils name, logo for expansion franchise

23/07/2020 AT 16:45
Ice Hockey

UBS reaches 20-year pact for Islanders' arena naming rights

22/07/2020 AT 15:41
Related Topics
Ice Hockey
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On