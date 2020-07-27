NHL reports no new COVID-19 positives

The NHL had no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 4,256 exams administered last week, the league announced Monday.

More than 800 players were tested from July 18-25.

The NHL finished Phase 3 -- training camp -- of its Return to Play plan on

Saturday, and teams arrived in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto on

Sunday. During Phase 3, which lasted two weeks, the NHL saw two positive tests

out of 6,874. The positive tests came from the batch processed from July

13-17.

In the hub cities, the 52-person limit for each team -- including players and

staff -- allows for each of the 24 teams to be tested daily.

NHL action is scheduled to resume Sunday with qualifying rounds.

The good news for the NHL came on the same day Major League Baseball was

forced to grapple with at least 13 members of the Miami Marlins testing

positive for the virus. MLB canceled scheduled games between the Marlins and

Baltimore Orioles as well as the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

--Field Level Media

