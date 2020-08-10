NHL reports zero positive COVID-19 test results

The NHL had no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 7,245 exams administered from Aug.
2-8, the league announced Monday.
Per the NHL, testing was administered on a daily basis to all 52 members
associated with the clubs' traveling parties.
The league has reported two consecutive weeks without any positive cases since
it began its Return to Play initiative. This stretch followed more than four
months off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
--Field Level Media
