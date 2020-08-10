Ice Hockey

NHL reports zero positive COVID-19 test results

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
22 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

The NHL had no positive test results for COVID-19 among the 7,245 exams administered from Aug.

2-8, the league announced Monday.

Per the NHL, testing was administered on a daily basis to all 52 members
associated with the clubs' traveling parties.

Ice Hockey

NHL Fixtures

23 MINUTES AGO

The league has reported two consecutive weeks without any positive cases since
it began its Return to Play initiative. This stretch followed more than four
months off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey

NHL playoffs schedule: Lightning, Blue Jackets first up

2 HOURS AGO
Ice Hockey

NHL roundup: Korpisalo, Jackets shut out Leafs to win series

10 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Ice Hockey
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On