The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins will play Game 4 of their Eastern

Conference series at noon ET in Toronto. The Lightning hold a 2-1 lead in the

series.

Also in Toronto, Game 3 of the East series between the Philadelphia Flyers and

New York Islanders is slated for 7 p.m. ET. The series is tied at one win

apiece.

Ice Hockey NHL Fixtures 6 HOURS AGO

Game 3 of the Western Conference series between Vegas Golden Knights and the

Vancouver Canucks is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET in Edmonton. The teams split

the first two games of the series.

On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars will play Game 4 of their

series at 6 p.m. ET in Edmonton. The Stars hold a 2-1 series lead.

Game 4 of the Flyers-Islanders series (8 p.m. ET) and Game 4 of the Golden

Knights-Canucks series (10:30 p.m. ET) also are slated for Sunday.

--Field Level Media

Ice Hockey NHL Results 9 HOURS AGO