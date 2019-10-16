NHL Results
Oct 16 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Tampa Bay at Montreal in play TORONTO 4 Minnesota 2 Arizona at Winnipeg in play Philadelphia at Calgary in play Detroit at Vancouver (22:00) Nashville at Las Vegas (22:00) Carolina at Los Angeles (22:30)
Oct 16 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Tampa Bay at Montreal in play TORONTO 4 Minnesota 2 Arizona at Winnipeg in play Philadelphia at Calgary in play Detroit at Vancouver (22:00) Nashville at Las Vegas (22:00) Carolina at Los Angeles (22:30)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react