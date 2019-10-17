NHL Results
Oct 17 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Dallas at Columbus in play Colorado at Pittsburgh in play WASHINGTON 4 Toronto 3 Philadelphia at Edmonton (21:30) Buffalo at Anaheim (22:00) Carolina at San Jose (22:30)
