NHL Results
Oct 20 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Vancouver 3 NY RANGERS 2 Montreal at Minnesota (17:00) Washington at Chicago (19:00) Edmonton at Winnipeg (19:00) Calgary at Anaheim (21:00)
