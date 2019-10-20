NHL Results

NHL Results
By Reuters

1 hour agoUpdated 57 minutes ago

Oct 20 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Vancouver 3 NY RANGERS 2 Montreal at Minnesota (17:00) Washington at Chicago (19:00) Edmonton at Winnipeg (19:00) Calgary at Anaheim (21:00)

