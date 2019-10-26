NHL Results

NHL Results
By Reuters

1 hour ago

Oct 26 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Colorado 6 LAS VEGAS 1 Arizona at New Jersey in play San Jose at Toronto in play Buffalo at Detroit in play NY Islanders at Ottawa in play Washington at Vancouver (22:00)

Oct 26 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Colorado 6 LAS VEGAS 1 Arizona at New Jersey in play San Jose at Toronto in play Buffalo at Detroit in play NY Islanders at Ottawa in play Washington at Vancouver (22:00)

On the same topic

0Read and react
0Read and react