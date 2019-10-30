NHL Results

By Reuters

1 hour ago

Oct 30 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) San Jose at Boston in play Calgary at Carolina in play PITTSBURGH 7 Philadelphia 1 Washington at Toronto in play Tampa Bay at NY Rangers in play Edmonton at Detroit in play Chicago at Nashville in play Minnesota at Dallas in play Winnipeg at Anaheim (22:00)

