NHL Results

By Reuters

17 minutes agoUpdated 14 minutes ago

Nov 14 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Ottawa at New Jersey in play NY ISLANDERS 5 Toronto 4 Washington at Philadelphia in play Dallas at Calgary (21:30) Chicago at Las Vegas (22:00)

