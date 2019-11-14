NHL Results
Nov 14 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Ottawa at New Jersey in play NY ISLANDERS 5 Toronto 4 Washington at Philadelphia in play Dallas at Calgary (21:30) Chicago at Las Vegas (22:00)
