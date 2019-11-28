NHL Results
Nov 28 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Calgary at Buffalo (OT) Philadelphia 3 COLUMBUS 2 Toronto at Detroit in play Carolina at NY Rangers in play Boston at Ottawa in play Vancouver at Pittsburgh in play St.
Louis at Tampa Bay in play Florida at Washington in play Las Vegas at Nashville in play Anaheim at Arizona (21:30) Edmonton at Colorado (22:00) NY Islanders at Los Angeles (22:30) Winnipeg at San Jose (22:30)
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react