NHL Results
By Reuters

43 minutes agoUpdated 41 minutes ago

Dec 4 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Carolina at Boston in play Arizona at Columbus in play Minnesota at Florida in play NY Islanders at Montreal in play Las Vegas at New Jersey in play PHILADELPHIA 6 Toronto 1 Tampa Bay at Nashville in play Dallas at Winnipeg in play Ottawa at Vancouver (22:00) Washington at San Jose (22:30)

