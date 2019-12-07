NHL Results

By Reuters

1 hour ago

Dec 7 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Chicago at New Jersey in play Montreal 2 NY RANGERS 1 Arizona at Pittsburgh in play Los Angeles at Edmonton in play Washington at Anaheim (22:00)

