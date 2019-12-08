NHL Results
Dec 8 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) WINNIPEG 3 Anaheim 2 San Jose at Florida in play Arizona at Chicago (19:00) NY Rangers at Las Vegas (19:00) Buffalo at Edmonton (20:00)
