NHL Results

Dec 21 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) BUFFALO 3 Los Angeles 2 Anaheim at NY Islanders in play Winnipeg at Minnesota in play Nashville at Boston (19:00) Florida at Carolina (19:00) New Jersey at Columbus (19:00) Montreal at Edmonton (19:00) Philadelphia at Ottawa (19:00) Detroit at Toronto (19:00) Tampa Bay at Washington (19:00) Chicago at Colorado (21:00) Pittsburgh at Vancouver (22:00) St. Louis at San Jose (22:30)