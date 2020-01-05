NHL Results

NHL Results
By Reuters

10 minutes agoUpdated 8 minutes ago

Jan 5 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) WASHINGTON 5 San Jose 4 Tampa Bay at Carolina (17:00) Florida at Pittsburgh (17:00) Calgary at Minnesota (19:00) Detroit at Chicago (19:30) Nashville at Anaheim (22:00)

