NHL Results

By Reuters

20 minutes agoUpdated 17 minutes ago

Jan 12 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Nashville 1 WINNIPEG 0 Vancouver at Minnesota in play Buffalo at Detroit (17:00) Pittsburgh at Arizona (18:00) Toronto at Florida (19:00) Tampa Bay at New Jersey (19:00)

