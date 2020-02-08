NHL Results

Feb 8 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Ottawa at Winnipeg in play BOSTON 0 Arizona 0 suspended Colorado at Columbus (19:00) Nashville at Edmonton (19:00) Pittsburgh at Florida (19:00) Toronto at Montreal (19:00) Los Angeles at New Jersey (19:00) NY Islanders at Tampa Bay (19:00) Philadelphia at Washington (19:00) Dallas at St. Louis (20:00) Calgary at Vancouver (22:00) Carolina at Las Vegas (22:00)