NHL Results
Mar 1 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Philadelphia 5 NY RANGERS 3 Calgary at Florida (16:00) Vancouver at Columbus (19:00) Washington at Minnesota (20:00) New Jersey at Anaheim (21:00) Los Angeles at Las Vegas (22:30)
