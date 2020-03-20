NHL Results

By Reuters

Mar 20

Mar 20 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Friday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) NY Rangers at Pittsburgh postponed Ottawa at Washington postponed Minnesota at Winnipeg postponed Philadelphia at Dallas postponed Tampa Bay at Edmonton postponed Vancouver at Anaheim postponed Detroit at Arizona postponed

