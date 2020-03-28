NHL Results
Mar 28 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Pittsburgh at Carolina postponed Philadelphia at New Jersey postponed Florida at Boston postponed Washington at Detroit postponed NY Islanders at Montreal postponed Toronto at Ottawa postponed NY Rangers at Tampa Bay postponed Columbus at Dallas postponed Buffalo at Minnesota postponed Nashville at Arizona postponed Anaheim at Vancouver postponed