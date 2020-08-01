Ice Hockey

NHL Results

ByReuters
13 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

Aug 1 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) CAROLINA 3 NY Rangers 2 Chicago at Edmonton (15:00) Florida at NY Islanders (16:00) Montreal at Pittsburgh (20:00) Winnipeg at Calgary (22:30)

