NHL Results

Aug 3 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) CAROLINA 4 NY Rangers 1 Winnipeg at Calgary (14:30) Washington at Tampa Bay (16:00) Dallas at Las Vegas (18:30) Montreal at Pittsburgh (20:00) Chicago at Edmonton (22:30)

Aug 3 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Monday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) CAROLINA 4 NY Rangers 1 Winnipeg at Calgary (14:30) Washington at Tampa Bay (16:00) Dallas at Las Vegas (18:30) Montreal at Pittsburgh (20:00) Chicago at Edmonton (22:30)

Ice Hockey NHL Fixtures 2 HOURS AGO

Ice Hockey Canucks' Ferland fined $5K, Wild's Kunin $1K by NHL 4 HOURS AGO