Aug 5 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) FLORIDA 3 NY Islanders 2 Nashville at Arizona (14:30) Tampa Bay at Boston (16:00) Colorado at Dallas (18:30) Pittsburgh at Montreal (20:00) Edmonton at Chicago (22:30)

Aug 5 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Wednesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) FLORIDA 3 NY Islanders 2 Nashville at Arizona (14:30) Tampa Bay at Boston (16:00) Colorado at Dallas (18:30) Pittsburgh at Montreal (20:00) Edmonton at Chicago (22:30)

Ice Hockey NHL roundup: Hurricanes cap 3-game sweep of Rangers 13 HOURS AGO

Ice Hockey NHL Results YESTERDAY AT 18:43