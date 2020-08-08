Ice Hockey

NHL Results

Aug 8 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Las Vegas 4 COLORADO 3 Philadelphia at Tampa Bay (20:00)

Ice Hockey
