NHL Results

Aug 13 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Thursday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Columbus 3 TAMPA BAY 1 Chicago at Las Vegas (17:30) Carolina at Boston (20:00) Calgary at Dallas (22:30)

