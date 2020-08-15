Ice Hockey

NHL Results

Reuters
a minute ago | Updated a few seconds ago

Aug 15 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Saturday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Boston 3 CAROLINA 1 Colorado at Arizona (15:00) Tampa Bay at Columbus (19:30) Las Vegas at Chicago (20:00)

