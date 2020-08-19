Ice Hockey

NHL Results

ByReuters
25 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

Aug 19 (OPTA) - Results from the NHL games on Tuesday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Philadelphia at Montreal in play DALLAS 2 Calgary 1 Washington at NY Islanders (20:00) Chicago at Las Vegas (22:30)

